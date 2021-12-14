Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in November

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the November 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.