Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EARN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 329,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The company has a market cap of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

