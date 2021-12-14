ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($15.51).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.62) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ZIL2 stock opened at €10.63 ($11.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.41. The stock has a market cap of $673.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.27. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €10.46 ($11.75) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($20.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

