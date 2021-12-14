ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 18,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

