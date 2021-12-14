Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in November

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ECIA opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Encision has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Encision had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.87%.

Encision, Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of patented surgical instruments in the United States. The firm’s patented Active Electrode Monitoring technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

