Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 15th total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 2,116,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,207. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

