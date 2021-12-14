Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.09. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,851. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

