EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.04 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $18.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources stock opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 125,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,300,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

