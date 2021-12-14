Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 42,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,637. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

