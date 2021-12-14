Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 166,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.29%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

