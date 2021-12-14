Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ETON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

