Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETON. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,110. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 67.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 442,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,949 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

