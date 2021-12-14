Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target Lowered to €13.20 at Barclays

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €13.90 ($15.62) to €13.20 ($14.83) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eutelsat Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

ETCMY stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.