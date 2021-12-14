Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a one year low of $57.58 and a one year high of $178.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

