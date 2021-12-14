Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $69.13 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $57.58 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.