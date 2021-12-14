Everest Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Everest has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $254,778.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

