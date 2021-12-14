Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder Purchases 7,000 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $468,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, C John Wilder purchased 6,806 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $460,221.72.

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder purchased 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, for a total transaction of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,815. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

