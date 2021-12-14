Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,582 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Evergy worth $35,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,368,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evergy by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 220,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,865. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

