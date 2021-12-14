Everi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 877 call options.
NYSE EVRI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.