Everi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,336 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 877 call options.

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.79. Everi has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,660 shares of company stock worth $2,745,351 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

