EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Buys 13,792 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 13,792 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $206,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 281,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,993. The company has a market cap of $444.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

