EverRise Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. EverRise has a total market cap of $53.17 million and $501,925.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011059 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004329 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars.

