EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 7.7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13. 33,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,564,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

