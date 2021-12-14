EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Short Interest Update

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 53,581,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,220,680. EVIO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc provides advisory, management and analytical testing services for cannabis and hemp industries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Consulting Services and Analytical Testing Services. The Corporate segment provides the overall management services and corporate reporting function for the entire organization.

