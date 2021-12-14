Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.