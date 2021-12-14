Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

