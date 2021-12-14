Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 307.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

