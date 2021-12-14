Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 47.0% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 284.6% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

