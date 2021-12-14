Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,882.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,725.75. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

