Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

