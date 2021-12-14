Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director William L. Transier Buys 163,600 Shares

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Director William L. Transier purchased 163,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XELA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.