Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 4,893,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.