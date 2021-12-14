Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

