Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exicure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

