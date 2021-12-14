Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,674.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,674 ($48.55) and last traded at GBX 3,642 ($48.13), with a volume of 77742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,620 ($47.84).

EXPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,347.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,120.53. The stock has a market cap of £33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

