F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 90.2% in November

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the November 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,823. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.