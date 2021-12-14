Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $334.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422,638 shares of company stock worth $482,446,187 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

