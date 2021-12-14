Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the November 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.09. 212,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,223. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

