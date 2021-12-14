Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Down 5.6% This Week

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

