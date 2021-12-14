Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 102,435.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

