Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,457 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

