Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 142 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 200.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 16.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

