Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $169.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.12 and a 200-day moving average of $160.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

