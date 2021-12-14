Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 311 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $178.80 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.