Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

