Financial Contrast: B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get B&G Foods alerts:

This table compares B&G Foods and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 4.23% 14.36% 3.16% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B&G Foods and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

B&G Foods presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B&G Foods and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.99 $131.99 million $1.30 23.02 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B&G Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.