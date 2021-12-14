Financial Contrast: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Silgan alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 1 4 7 0 2.50 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57

Silgan currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.91%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $12.51, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Risk & Volatility

Silgan has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $4.92 billion 0.94 $308.72 million $3.01 13.85 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 6.12% 26.60% 5.25% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products. The Closures segment comprises of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products. The Plastic Containers segment covers custom designed plastic containers and closures for personal care, food, health care, pharmaceutical, household and industrial chemical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. The company was founded by R. Philip Silver and D. Greg Horrigan in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.