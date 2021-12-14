Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 22,228 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.