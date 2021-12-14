Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $340.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.