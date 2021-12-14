Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.00 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.55. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

