Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 862 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 337,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $210,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.7% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 332,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $655.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.16. The company has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.