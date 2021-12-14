Financial Review: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -22.33% 2.26% 1.23%

67.4% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 6 2 0 2.25 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $56.29, suggesting a potential upside of 63.34%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given DLocal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than DHI Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DLocal and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $104.14 million 47.72 $28.18 million N/A N/A DHI Group $136.88 million 2.16 -$30.01 million ($0.60) -9.97

DLocal has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHI Group.

Summary

DHI Group beats DLocal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

